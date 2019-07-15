MIB: The Venture Capitalists

I mentioned last week that Masters in Business just turned 5, and I am rolling out a few new changes. One of the ideas is to organize all of the shows into various categories to make it easier for anyone interested to do an even deeper dive into any given subject. This is the first of several MIB topic explorations.

We had Scott Kupor, managing partner at Andreessen Horowitz on this weekend, so let’s start off with the venture capitalists:

I have a few other lists coming, and I will release them every few weeks or so. Please feel free to make suggestions as to categories you wish to see or other ways t0 organize this — write to us at MIBpodcast-at-Bloomberg dot net.

Related:

Rich Barton, Expedia, Zillow, Netflix, Glass Door (August 1, 2017)

Jean Case of the Case Foundation (November 11, 2017)