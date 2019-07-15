MIB: The Venture Capitalists

I mentioned last week that Masters in Business just turned 5, and I am rolling out a few new changes. One of the ideas is to organize all of the shows into various categories to make it easier for anyone interested to do an even deeper dive into any given subject. This is the first of several MIB topic explorations.
We had Scott Kupor, managing partner at Andreessen Horowitz on this weekend, so let’s start off with the venture capitalists:
• Scott Kupor, Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) (July 13, 2019)
The first employee at A16Z, he is now the managing partner.
• David Hall, Rise of the Rest Fund (December 22, 2018)
• Bill Janeway, Warburg Pincus Ventures (August 25, 2018)
• Steve Murray, Revolution Growth (May 19, 2018)
• Benedict Evans, Andreessen Horowitz (May 5, 2018)
• Greg Sands, Costanoa Ventures (November 18, 2017)
• Matt Wallaert, Microsoft Ventures (August 12, 2017)
He currently is “Chief Behavioral Officer” for several start ups
• Marc Andreessen, Andreessen Horowitz (May 23, 2017)
• Bill Janeway, Warburg Pincus (January 5, 2016)
• Nick Hanauer, Second Avenue Partners (June 20, 2015)
Hanauer was the first outside investor in Amazon.com
• Howard Lindzon, Social Leverage (January 31, 2015)
Angel investor, founder Stocktwits, Wall Strip
I have a few other lists coming, and I will release them every few weeks or so. Please feel free to make suggestions as to categories you wish to see or other ways t0 organize this — write to us at MIBpodcast-at-Bloomberg dot net.
