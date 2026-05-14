I am hosting a few panels today at the Bloomberg Hedge Fund & Alternative Emerging Manager Forum.

We just did a version of this in San Francisco last month — these are always fascinating and informative. What makes these events so special is the Bloomberg special sauce — they have all the data needed to select the top-performing managers.

My views on Alts have only slightly moderated over the years: If you have access to a top decile fund, you should strongly consider it. As to all of the rest…

~~~

Here are the details:

New & Emerging Manager Panel

Discussion with new and emerging fund leaders about launching and scaling differentiated strategies, including AI use cases in investment processes and operations.

Featuring:

Paul Podolsky

Founder and Chief Investment Officer

Kate Capital

Michael Alfaro

Chief Investment Officer

Gallo Partners

Nadine Buckland

Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Zenzic Capital

Bloomberg:

The alternative investment landscape is evolving rapidly, with hedge fund managers navigating unprecedented market volatility, rising investor expectations, and accelerating advances in technology. The Bloomberg Hedge Fund & Alternative Manager Forum 2026 brings together senior leaders from hedge funds, multi-managers, family offices, and private capital firms for an afternoon of strategic insights, networking, and innovation. As the lines between traditional and alternative investing continue to blur, this event will explore what it takes to stand out in today’s competitive environment—from launching a fund to scaling operations and embracing new approaches to data, research, and risk. Sessions will feature industry-leading allocators, emerging managers, and experts at the forefront of global macro strategy, AI innovation, and private markets expansion.

Should be fun!

Swing by if you are in town…

Previously:

Video: Bloomberg Hedge Fund/Alt Fund Manager (June 30, 2025)

Bloomberg Hedge Fund & Alternative Manager Forum 2025 (June 24, 2025)

Bloomberg’s Hedge Fund Forum 2024 (June 4, 2024)