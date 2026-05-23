MiB: Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell

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This week, I speak with Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO of Honeywell. He began his career as an engineer with the company in India 37 years ago, and rose through the firm across multiple product groups and divisions.

Kapur explains the logic behind splitting the company into three separate entities. He is (obviously) bullish on the future of automation and AI. We also break down what he expects from AI in the future.

A list of his favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here tomorrow.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our special Masters in Business next week, Remembering Jonathan Clements with Bill Bernstein and Jason Zweig. The two recall Clements’ impact on the investor community; they discuss his posthumous book, “Money and Me.”

Current Reading/Favorite Books