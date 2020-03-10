Distribution of Household Wealth in the U.S. since 1989



Note: Distributions by generation are defined by birth year as follows: Silent and Earlier=born before 1946, Baby Boomer=born 1946-1964, Gen X=born 1965-1980, and Millennial=born 1981-1996.

The charts on this page come from Federal Reserve Research Group; this is part of the new data analysis the Fed has assembled (we discussed this previously here, here, here and here),

This theme has been all over the primaries — with the key differences between the candidates being their proposed solutions. Some have been radical, some have been iterative.

Lots of folks point out the political/online media are more radical than the Democratic party. We shall likely find out today if thats so.

More on this tomorrow

Wages in America



Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System