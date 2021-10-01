Incremental changes occur at a very deliberate pace.

Winter snow melts, the runoff water follows gravity downhill, it washes away soil, then clay and eventually, the bedrock itself. Winter, Spring, snow, melt, year after year. Hardly visible over years or decades, even over centuries. A few millennia, barely the smallest of changes are noticeable. But give it a few million years, you end up with the Grand Canyon.

Geologic timescales are very different than our usual frame of reference. Its a different pace than Humans usually experience.

Big changes are obvious, easy to spot, unavoidable even. Fire, the wheel. printing press, electricity. When massive change occurs, nearly everyone notices. But the intriguing changes are smaller, incremental, occurring without your awareness, beneath our collective notice. This is how the world changes, slowly, a little bit at a time — but it adds up.

In Hemingway’s “The Sun Also Rises,” a character is asked how he went bankrupt: “Gradually, then suddenly.” It is quite astonishing.

I spent time behind the wheel of a 1967 Corvette last weekend. I know cars, I have been driving for half a century. But its easy to forget the incremental changes in automotive technologies that have occurred over time. Ergonomics get better, designs improve, problems are fixed, but the change from year to year is hardly noticeable. This new feature, that improved function, a new safety design, a better engineering solution. But spend some time in a car without power steering, ABS brakes, a backup cameras, traction control, lane departure warnings, 3 point safety belt, and you quickly realize how spectacular new cars have become.

Gradually, then suddenly.

The C2 Corvette is a gorgeous design, sleek, sexy, and surprisingly modern for a 1963-67 car. But the old drum brakes are not great, the manual steering is a beast to use, even the clutch is a bear. The car was not built with a passenger side mirror. It looks great and sounds fantastic, but driving a ’67 anything makes you realize just how far the technology has advanced in 54 years.

Safe, efficient, reliable.

It is the same thing with investing. Yesterday, I listed 20 ways finance has improved. You may not have realized this is a golden age of innovation for investors and financial transactions. All of these little changes over 50 years — they are hardly noticeable. But your grandfather would not recognize a bank today, or your brokerage account or portfolio. It is so futuristic as to be nearly alien. Changes compound, just as dollars do. A mathematical sleight of hand that also occurs at a near geologic pace. But miraculous all of these changes are. This is how the world changes.

“Gradually, then suddenly.” Maybe that should be the mantra of investors.