MiB: Seth Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of AllianceBernstein

This week, I speak with Seth Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of AllianceBernstein (no relation). We discuss his tenure at JPMorgan Chase, where he was managing director and global head of Managed Solutions & Strategy at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. We also discuss understanding the private credit industry and the future of mutual funds as ETFs grow in popularity. Plus, Seth shares his thoughts on the importance of in-person collaboration, as well as how to invest for retirement.

A list of his current reading/favorite books is here; A transcript of our conversation is available here Tuesday.

You can stream and download our full conversation, including any podcast extras, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube (video), YouTube (audio), and Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts on your favorite pod hosts can be found here.

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business next week with Glen Kacher, founder and CIO of Light Street Capital. He launched the firm in Palo Alto after stints working with Julian Roberts at Tiger and Roger McNamee at Integral. His Mercury funds returned 45.7% in 2023, 59.4% in 2024, and 37.3% in 2025 — the best three-year stretch of any of the “Tiger Cubs.” He describes the firm as “the Silicon Valley Home Team, 100% focused on tech opportunities.”

Current Reading/Favorite Books